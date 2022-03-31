Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.25

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$44.30. Empire shares last traded at C$44.11, with a volume of 274,326 shares traded.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.27. The stock has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

