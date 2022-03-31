Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 21.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

