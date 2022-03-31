Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,298. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.