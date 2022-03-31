Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

