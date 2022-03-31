Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

WATT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

