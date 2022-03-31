Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 146,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,348,751 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

