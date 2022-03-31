Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

