Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE:ERF opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

