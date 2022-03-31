EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

