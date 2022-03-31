Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.09. Enovix shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 4,141 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

