Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,116,000 after acquiring an additional 325,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,258. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.