Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

ENV traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 871,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.18 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,075,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

