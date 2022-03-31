Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVA. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE EVA opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Enviva has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

