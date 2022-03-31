Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.