EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $34.17

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.17, but opened at $33.30. EQT shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 39,856 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

