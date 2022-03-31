Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.72 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

