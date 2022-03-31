Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TriState Capital stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

