Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $67.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2023 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

