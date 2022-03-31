Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

