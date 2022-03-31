Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.03

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 2144364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

