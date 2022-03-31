Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.46. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 719,634 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 8,694,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,564,745.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

