Ergo Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $149.01 million and $3.58 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00010154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.96 or 0.07207295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00273165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00844917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00103805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012695 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.04 or 0.00466914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00392679 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

