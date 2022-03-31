ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Up 43.6% in March

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 724,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 212,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

