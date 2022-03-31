Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

WTRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

