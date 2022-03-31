European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.83

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.83 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 116.75 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,232,797 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.48 million and a PE ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($15,981.14).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

