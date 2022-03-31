Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.