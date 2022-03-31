EventChain Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $106,054.89 and approximately $26,223.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00037142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00107067 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.