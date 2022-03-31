Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Everi stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

