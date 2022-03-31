Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. 3,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,109. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

