Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.32. Evogene shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 156,314 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

