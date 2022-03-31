Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.72 ($35.96).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.78 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, reaching €25.78 ($28.33). The stock had a trading volume of 832,499 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.66.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

