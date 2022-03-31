Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

