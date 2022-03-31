Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.25

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6125800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

