Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.25

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 6125800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.