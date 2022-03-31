Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Ossiam lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

