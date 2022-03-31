Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,296. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Get Expensify alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.