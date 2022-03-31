Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,296. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.