Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,712. Experian has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

