Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 62,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 180,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.