Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.69. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,524,526 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

