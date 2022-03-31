Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 212,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,351. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

