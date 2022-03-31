FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 3,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 66,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

