Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

