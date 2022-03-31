Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 162,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 88,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,478. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

