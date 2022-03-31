Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 38,391 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,372. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.