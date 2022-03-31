Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,189,000 after acquiring an additional 325,534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

