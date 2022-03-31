Financial Comparison: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 0.96 N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 4.55 $99.84 million $1.33 41.67

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 187.55%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $70.94, indicating a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 11.20% 36.56% 23.36%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.