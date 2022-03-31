Financial Survey: Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Doma alerts:

16.4% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Doma and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 364.74%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $558.04 million 1.36 -$113.06 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.68 $6.70 million ($0.15) -276.71

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A -58.00% -20.00% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.92% 0.48%

Volatility & Risk

Doma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.