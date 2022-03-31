Financial Survey: ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.59 -$778.33 million N/A N/A CareMax $295.76 million 2.38 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99% CareMax N/A -1.27% -0.85%

Risk and Volatility

ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareMax has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 2 0 2.40 CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $3.81, indicating a potential upside of 102.53%. CareMax has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.24%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than CareMax.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc. provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.