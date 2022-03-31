First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $81,739,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.