First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.
First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
