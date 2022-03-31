First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Bancorp by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

