First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

